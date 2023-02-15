Home States Telangana

Minister seeks cooperation to revamp old city temple in Telangana 

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Telangana Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav (Photo| talasani.in)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav has urged the local residents to cooperate with the State government for the development of the famous Simhavahini Mahankali temple in the Lal Darwaza area of the Old City.

The Minister, along with Malakpet MIM MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, members of the temple committees and the land owners whose properties are going to be acquired for the expansion of the temple, held a meeting at Masab Tank on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Minister recalled that KCR had announced that the temple would be renovated on his previous visit to the temple. With a view to developing the existing temple, there are a few structures adjacent to the temple that needs to be acquired for which the State government will provide compensation to the owners in a fair manner. For this purpose, the government has already released `9crore.

