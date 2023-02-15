OGH staff, docs protest against police ‘excesses’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doctors at Osmania General Hospital have alleged that police misbehaved with them in the nephrology department and beat up a dialysis technician over a theft case. The hospital’s staff, technicians and junior doctors held a protest on Tuesday against the alleged police excesses. Police were alerted by attendants of a dialysis patient on February 12, who reported the theft of a gold chain at the hospital. According to the junior doctors, a probationary inspector misbehaved with senior resident doctors and blamed them directly for the theft. The inspector threatened one resident doctor and beat the dialysis technician despite the technician repeatedly asserting his innocence. The President of the Osmania Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA), Dr Shrikant Dr G Srikanth, asked, “How can the police conduct an inquiry without permission from the authorities?”