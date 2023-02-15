Home States Telangana

PM may address public meet in Telangana in March

The BJP sources stated that the party is planing to hold a public meeting either in Adilabad or Hyderabad as part of its Praja Gosa- Bharosa programme to be addressed by Modi.

Published: 15th February 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the State towards the end of March, to participate in several official programmes like inauguration of Secunderabad Railway Station renovation project.

The BJP sources stated that the party is planing to hold a public meeting either in Adilabad or Hyderabad as part of its Praja Gosa- Bharosa programme to be addressed by Modi.

They said  that the Prime Minister will start the public meetings which will be held twice a month thereafter in the State.Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party national president JP Nadda, several Union ministers and important leaders are likely to attend the meetings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Modi Secunderabad Railway Station
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp