PM may address public meet in Telangana in March

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the State towards the end of March, to participate in several official programmes like inauguration of Secunderabad Railway Station renovation project. The BJP sources stated that the party is planing to hold a public meeting either in Adilabad or Hyderabad as part of its Praja Gosa- Bharosa programme to be addressed by Modi. They said that the Prime Minister will start the public meetings which will be held twice a month thereafter in the State.Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party national president JP Nadda, several Union ministers and important leaders are likely to attend the meetings.