Rs 46-crore Suryapet collectorate construction nears completion in Telangana 

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

SURYAPET: Almost 95 per cent of the works for the construction of the Suryapet district collectorate building complex in Kudakuda village under Chivvemla mandal has been completed. Sources said the complex will be ready for inauguration by March-end.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation stone for the building on October 12, 2017. Built on 21 acres and seven guntas of land at an estimated cost of Rs 46.20 crore, the six three-storied blocks cover a total of 1.25 lakh sq ft. As many as 31 government departments will operate from the complex. A special chamber has been built for ministers. Officials said the rooms have been constructed in such a way that there is ample natural light and a good air ventilation system.

A street leading to the Suryapet-Dhanthalapalli main road has been laid from the complex. Officials said the construction of the complex was delayed due to the court cases regarding the land. The works were carried out under the supervision of Suryapet MLA and State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy while Collector S Venkat Rao would review the progress every two days and expedite the works, they added.

Locals have appealed the authorities to set up a canteen on the premises.

District Roads & Building Department Deputy Engineer Mahipal Reddy told TNIE that 95 per cent of the works have been completed. Only a few plumbing and paintings work in the building are left while the road is still being laid, he added.

