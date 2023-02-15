Home States Telangana

Rs 46-crore Suryapet collectorate construction nears completion in Telangana 

A street leading to the Suryapet-Dhanthalapalli main road has been laid from the complex.

Published: 15th February 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Mahabubnagar district collector S Venkat Rao

Mahabubnagar district collector S Venkat Rao

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

SURYAPET: Almost 95 per cent of the works for the construction of the Suryapet district collectorate building complex in Kudakuda village under Chivvemla mandal has been completed. Sources said the complex will be ready for inauguration by March-end.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation stone for the building on October 12, 2017. Built on 21 acres and seven guntas of land at an estimated cost of Rs 46.20 crore, the six three-storied blocks cover a total of 1.25 lakh sq ft. As many as 31 government departments will operate from the complex. A special chamber has been built for ministers. Officials said the rooms have been constructed in such a way that there is ample natural light and a good air ventilation system.

A street leading to the Suryapet-Dhanthalapalli main road has been laid from the complex. Officials said the construction of the complex was delayed due to the court cases regarding the land. The works were carried out under the supervision of Suryapet MLA and State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy while Collector S Venkat Rao would review the progress every two days and expedite the works, they added.
Locals have appealed the authorities to set up a canteen on the premises.

District Roads & Building Department  Deputy Engineer Mahipal Reddy told TNIE that 95 per cent of the works have been completed.  Only a few plumbing and paintings work in the building are left while the road is still being laid, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suryapet collectorate S Venkat Rao
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp