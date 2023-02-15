Telangana: AVN Reddy is BJP candidate in Teachers’ MLC poll

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP’s central leadership on Tuesday announced A Venkata Narayana Reddy (AVN Reddy) as its candidate for the upcoming Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar Teachers’ MLC constituency election.BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has urged the teachers to elect AVN Reddy with a big majority in the election, which is scheduled for March 13. The election is necessitated as the term of the sitting MLC Katepalli Janardhan Reddy ends on March 29.

The State unit of BJP, meanwhile, said that it has completed 1,608 street-corner meetings out of the targeted 11,000 meetings as part of “Praja Gosa - BJP Bharosa” campaign which began on February 10.

HYDERABAD: BJP’s central leadership on Tuesday announced A Venkata Narayana Reddy (AVN Reddy) as its candidate for the upcoming Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar Teachers’ MLC constituency election.BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has urged the teachers to elect AVN Reddy with a big majority in the election, which is scheduled for March 13. The election is necessitated as the term of the sitting MLC Katepalli Janardhan Reddy ends on March 29. The State unit of BJP, meanwhile, said that it has completed 1,608 street-corner meetings out of the targeted 11,000 meetings as part of “Praja Gosa - BJP Bharosa” campaign which began on February 10.