Telangana Congress chief Revanth promises Rs 15,000 per acre for all farmers

Lashing out at the BRS government, Revanth said that a majority of the State finances in the last 10 years were devoured by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy helps a farmer in paddy sowing during his ‘Haath se Haath Jodo Yatra’ in Khammam on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Promising to implement more populist schemes if Congress is voted to power, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the grand old party will provide Rs 5 lakh assistance to every poor family in the State to construct houses under the Indiramma Housing Scheme. He also promised that his party will give Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers, including tenant farmers and agriculture labourers — which is more than what the present government is giving under its Rythu Bandhu scheme — when it forms government in the State after the next Assembly elections.

The Congress leader was speaking at a corner meeting in the temple town of Bhadrachalam during his ‘Haath se Haath Jodo Yatra’.Addressing a huge gathering, along with CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah and senior leader V Hanumantha Rao, he demanded that the BRS government should make the housing scheme an election issue.

“Congress will not seek votes in villages where the BRS government has given 2BHK houses, and BRS shouldn’t ask votes where Congress has given Indiramma houses. Will you (CM KCR) accept my challenge,” Revanth thundered.

Lashing out at the BRS government, Revanth said that a majority of the State finances in the last 10 years were devoured by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family. He alleged that the Chief Minister is trying to convert his thousands of crores worth of assets into lakhs of crores.

Slamming the chief minister for not presenting the traditional practice of offering silk clothes and talambralu to Bhadradri Ramalayam, Revanth said that the Congress government will give special funds for the temple development.

Another movement

Appealing to the Congress workers to launch an intense campaign against the BRS government on its “failures”, CLP leader Vikramarka said that a decade has passed and yet the aspirations of the Telangana movement -- funds and employment -- were not achieved.

“Our aspirations have evaporated. It is our responsibility as the party which gave Telangana to launch another movement to fulfil the aspirations,” Vikramarka said.

Countering the statements of TPCC star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy that the leaders are not united, an animated Hanumantha Rao demonstrated how they were united while holding hands of the leaders present on the dais.

