Telangana government taking action against officials for project violations

HYDERABAD: The State government is taking action against the officials and user agencies responsible for violating the Forest Conservation Act and Wildlife Protection Act in Telangana while implementing some projects in three districts. The government is now awaiting replies to its notices it had served to officials.

The government also submitted the action taken report (issuing notices) to the standing committee on the National Board of Wildlife (NBWL) on January 10, sources said. As soon as it gets replies from officials, the government will send them to the NBWL.

According to sources, the standing committee, in December last year, had directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and the Wildlife Warden of the State to submit the reports by January 10, 2023, which the State did.

The committee said the Inspector General of Forests and the Integrated Regional Office in Hyderabad had indicated violations, following which the committee had directed the Chief Wildlife Warden to take action against the forest officials and the user agency who made the violations.

The violations were noticed in the 1.25 hectares of forest land while the widening and upgradation of the existing road from Allapalli to Mallaram in Bhadradri Kothagudem district were being carried out.

A similar violation was seen in the 3.43 hectares of forest land in Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary, where widening and upgradation of the existing road from Mondikunta to Mamilavai in Bhadradri Kothagudem was proposed. The committee was informed that the mud road has been upgraded to a metal road in the year 2006-07, which was a violation of both Acts.

The standing committee has also observed violations in the 18.083 hectares of forest land in the default ESZ of Pranahita Wildlife Sanctuary for the execution of canal and distributary work for the Nilwai medium irrigation project in the Mancherial district.

Another violation cited was in the 5.9359 hectares of forest land in Pakhal Wildlife sanctuary for the formation of BT road from Mattewada to Veerampet at Gudur mandal in Mahabubabad district.

State submits reports

