Telangana HC stays transfer of teachers till March 14

After hearing the petitioners’ counsel, the division bench halted the GOs related to teacher transfers and directed the respondents to file their counters before the next date of hearing.

Published: 15th February 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday stayed the transfer of teachers. The bench,comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, was hearing the writ petitions filed by M Sakku Bai, School Assistant, and three others,seeking to declare GO 5 and GO 9 as arbitrary, illegal, discriminatory, void, and without jurisdiction, in addition to being contrary to Article 309 of the Constitution of India and the proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India, as well as being contrary to Sections 78 and 99 of the AP Education Act, 1982.

The bench stayed the GO 5 that pertains to the Telangana Teachers Transfers Rules, 2023 issued by the Secretary to the Government of Telangana, School Education Department on January 25, 2023, as amended in GO 9, dated February 9, 2023. It also  served notices on the Secretary, School Education, the Commissioner and Director, School Education Department, the Secretary (GAD), and the Chief Secretary to the Government of Telangana, directing them to file detailed counters before the next date of hearing and adjourned the matter to March 14.

PV Krishnaiah, counsel for the petitioners, informed the court that due to certain political parties’ demand for a separate Telangana State, the Indian Parliament enacted the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, which came into effect on June 2, 2014. As per Section 97 of the Act deemed to be amended Article 371D by substituting State of Andhra Pradesh and State of Telangana in place of State of Andhra Pradesh, to enable the President of India to issue Presidential Order for both the States, he said.

He went on to say that normally, the government used to effect transfers during the summer vacation to allow children of teachers to get admissions in schools where the teachers were transferred. But, the government has decided to initiate the process in February, 2023 and then implement such transfers and promotions in March, 2023.

The petitioners have reliably learned that the government took such an unusual decision solely at the request of some of the teacher’s associations/unions in order for them to contest and win the upcoming MLC elections, in addition to satisfying the unions in light of the upcoming Assembly elections, the counsel said.After hearing the petitioners’ counsel, the division bench halted the GOs related to teacher transfers and directed the respondents to file their counters before the next date of hearing.

