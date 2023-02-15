Home States Telangana

Venkat Reddy’s ‘hung’ House remark kicks up row in Congress

The Congress party leaders were of the view that Venkat Reddy’s remarks would dent the party’s electoral prospects.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MP and TPCC star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy stirred up a hornet’s nest by stating that no party would secure an absolute majority in the Assembly elections and the Congress and the ruling BRS would come together to form a government. However, he retracted his statement after objections from the party leaders.

“With all my 35 years of experience as a politician, I can say that the next elections would throw up a hung Assembly. Since both BRS and Congress are secular, there would be no other alternative for the two but to form an alliance,” he said, speaking to the media in Delhi on Tuesday.

In an indirect reference to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, he said that the Congress would end up winning around 40 seats, if one person projects himself as the party’s “saviour”.  “We don’t have a leader of stature. If the senior leaders work in 4 to 5 constituencies, we can win 40 to 50 seats,” he predicted.

Meanwhile, addressing the media in New Delhi, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said that Venkat Reddy’s indicated that the grand old party was now out of the field, and that the alliance between the Congress and BRS stood exposed.

Reacting to the statement,  Congress leaders appealed to the party high command to take a serious view of it.Incidentally, Venkat Reddy’s statement comes at a time when the Congress is investing all of its energies to take BRS by its horns. It has released four “charge sheets” accusing mis-governance by the BRS government.              

The Congress party leaders were of the view that Venkat Reddy’s remarks would dent the party’s electoral prospects. “Komatireddy’s statement is highly objectionable. His views are not in consonance with the party’s stand. These statements will damage the party. The high command needs to take a stern action,” said TPCC spokesperson Addanki Dayakar.Later in the day, Venkat Reddy, however, claimed that his words were distorted by the media and he never spoke about hung Assembly.

He said that the BJP was politicising his statements, and he was only talking about what he came across on social media. He denied predicting any alliance with BRS. Venkat Reddy’s about-turn came immediately after an urgent meeting between him and AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RJIA) in Hyderabad.

Responding to the controversy, Manikrao Thakre made it clear that they would stand by Rahul Gandhi at the Warangal public meeting. “Congress will not have an alliance with BRS under any circumstances. Congress will get a clear majority in the ensuing elections and independently form a government,” Thakre said, while maintaining that he was not aware of the statement made by Venkat Reddy.

