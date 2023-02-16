54 labourers, including minors, rescued from Sangareddy brick kiln

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Instances of torture and harassment of labourers, including children, while they were allegedly being forced to work at a brick kiln near Darga tanda under Narayankhed mandal has come to light. Officials rescued as many as 54 labourers and are in the process of sending them back to their home State of Odisha.

Sources said the unit’s management wasn’t providing either food or water from Odisha while also subjecting the minor girls to sexual abuse. This issue was brought to the attention of the Telangana State Labor Department’s Hyderabad Zonal Joint Commissioner, who subsequently issued an order for an investigation.

A team comprising District Child Welfare Officer Ratnam, Assistant Labour Officers Yadagiri (Narayankhed), Praveen (Zaheerabad) and Yadaiah (Sangareddy), Child Welfare Officer Lingam, councillor Yadagiri, Childline social workers Rani and Navaneetha visited the brick units to conduct the probe.

Out of the 54 labourers, seven are girls under 15 years of age. Despite the agreement to pay each labourer Rs 1,000 per week, they were only receiving Rs 500. Upon investigation, officials discovered that the labourers, including the minor girls, reported being physically abused and denied adequate food and water while working. Furthermore, they also reported instances of sexual abuse.

The seven girls were relocated to the Sangareddy Sakhi Centre while the process for sending the remaining labourers back to Odisha is underway. Medical tests for the girls will be conducted.

Sub-Inspector Venkat Reddy said a complaint was filed against the managers of the brick unit — Angoth Paramesh, Angoth Shankar, Gangaram and Ramesh of Darga tanda — based on the report by Childline social activist Navaneetha. An investigation has been initiated and a case has been registered, the SI added.

