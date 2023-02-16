Don’t express views that damage Congress: Manikrao Thakre to Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre has reportedly pulled up party’s star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for predicting a hung Assembly in the next elections as well as a post-poll alliance between Congress and BRS to form a government in the State.During their a meeting which lasted for around one-and-a-half hours on Wednesday, Thakre informed Venkat Reddy that he will be sending a report to the party high command over the issue.

According to party sources, Thakre has played the video of Rahul Gandhi’s recent speech where he made it clear that there will be no alliance with any party. Thakre hurled a series of questions at the Bhongir MP in an attempt to find out the intention of the latter.Thakre also instructed Venkat Reddy against expressing personal opinions which would have a negative impact on the party, sources added.

Later speaking to the media, Thakre said: “Venkat Reddy gave a clarification to me on his comments on Tuesday itself. He did the same today also. Congress will not enter into any kind of alliance with the BRS under any circumstances. Venkat Reddy is on the same line.” “All our leaders are united and we are sure of getting the majority to form the government in the upcoming election,” Thakre said, adding that Venkat Reddy and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy too will embark on Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan very soon.

Meanwhile, Venkat Reddy said that the media has twisted his statements, and he conveyed the same to AICC Telangana in-charge.“Thakre has taken the issue lightly. Perhaps, my colleagues in the party have not seen the whole video,” he said.

Remarks considered betrayal of party: Revanth

Meanwhile, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that Venkat Reddy’s statements would be considered as betrayal of the party as they would act against the party’s interests.Speaking to the media, Revanth said: “He (Venkat Reddy) would have spoken as per his understanding. But, the situation is not like that. Congress will form the government on its own in the State.”Revanth also directed the party rank and file not to utter such statements that damage the party’s interests.

Devote time for party or face music: Thakre

AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre was disappointed over the poor turn out of TPCC vice-presidents during a review meeting on Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan. While the party high command appointed as many as 34 leaders as vice presidents, only nine vice-presidents attended the meeting. Thakre reportedly said that if the newly appointed office bearers were unable to devote time for the party, they would be replaced with new faces. Meanwhile, Thakre extended his tour schedule to attend Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra.

