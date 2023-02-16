Home States Telangana

Errabelli will cheat KCR too: Telangana Congress chief Revanth

During a public meeting at Palakurthy organised as part of his Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra, Revanth Reddy termed Dayakar Rao a land grabber and a commission agent.

Published: 16th February 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy dances with Lambadis during his Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra in Palakurthy on Wednesday

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Describing Palakurthy as a historic and literary centre that was the birthplace of poet Bammera Pothana and known for revolutionary leaders like Chakali Ilamma, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that it is a shame that the town is now under the care of an uneducated and opportunist Minister  Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

During a public meeting at Palakurthy organised as part of his Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra, Revanth Reddy termed Dayakar Rao a land grabber and a commission agent.“Dayakar is an opportunist. In 2014 Assembly elections, he conspired against the TDP and worked for KCR,” he said.

“KCR thinks that Dayakar is a trusted person. He killed the TDP, which gave him a political future, with a covert operation. Even if you give him the post of minister, he will not stop betraying you. Errabelli means betrayal. Betrayal means Errabelli. One day Errabelli will cheat KCR too. Dayakar Rao is capable of sellig KCR’s kidneys when he is asleep,” he said.

