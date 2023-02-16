Home States Telangana

Four brick kiln owners booked for sexually abusing minor girls in Telangana

A group of 72 people, including the minor girls were employed at the brick kiln in Narayankhed mandal of the district about five months ago.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A case was registered against four people for allegedly sexually harassing seven minor girls from Odisha after "illegally" employing them at a brick kiln in Sangareddy district, police said on Thursday.

They workers had recently contacted the Odisha Chief Secretary and alleged that they were exploited by their employers.

The Telangana government officials received information from the Odisha Chief Secretary in this regard following which officials from the state Labour department, Women Development and Child Welfare Department raided the brick kiln where they were informed by the minor girls about the sexual harassment by the owners.

Later, the officials lodged a complaint with the police based on which a case under the POCSO Act was registered against four owners of the brick kiln on Wednesday and the minor girls were rescued, they said.

Following allegations that the workers were illegally employed at the brick kiln, the officials also made arrangements to send them back to Odisha. Further investigation is on, they added.

