Justice league: Apply regular pension rules for teachers hired in 2000-03, says Telangana HC

In the years 1996 to 2003, petitioners were properly appointed to regular positions on a contract basis in place of sanctioned regular positions.

Published: 16th February 2023 07:35 AM

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

Justice E Venugopal of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Telangana State Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (STWREIS) and the State government to implement regular pensions as per the Revised Pension Rules, 1980 for the teaching staff who were hired on a contract basis from 2000 to 2003 on consolidated pay mode as per the notification.

The court was hearing a petition submitted by 121 junior lecturers and other teaching staff members, whose service were regularised following the selection on a contract basis. Their complaint was that the Tribal Welfare Society did not count the petitioners’ prior contract-based work performed after the dates of their individual appointments.

In the years 1996 to 2003, petitioners were properly appointed to regular positions on a contract basis in place of sanctioned regular positions. On March 4, 2004, the services of these contract teachers were regularised. However, rather than regularising their services from the date of their original appointment, the date of regularisation of the petitioners’ services was determined as December 15, 2008, citing some uncertainty in the GO about the actual date for regularisation of the petitioners.

Tech Mahindra moves HC against I-T department

The action of the Income Tax department, which rejected the updated returns filed for the years when the former chairman of Satyam had inflated the revenue and paid taxes on bogus income, has been contested by Tech Mahindra in Telangana High Court. Senior counsel Arvind Datar claimed on behalf of the petitioner that Satyam was acquired by Tech Mahindra following considerable effort on the part of the Indian government. He said that as soon as the fraud was discovered, the Central government assumed control of Satyam within 48 hours and submitted many petitions to the Company Law Board to permit the recruitment of a strategic investor through the holding of an international auction in order to salvage Satyam.

The winning bidder, Tech Mahindra, invested almost Rs 3,000 crore to buy Satyam. In effect, the business law board had referred to the acquisition approval order as the “adoption of orphan Satyam”. Tech Mahendra rescued the business after taking over a company that was in dire financial straits and where the future of 53,000 employees and almost three million stockholders was at stake. Following that, the ED began a number of legal actions against Tech Mahindra. The High Court declared the company to be a victim and declared all of those proceedings to be invalid.

