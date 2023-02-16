Kondagattu development is another real estate scam of KCR family: State BJP chief Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Suspecting a bigger scandal behind Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement that he was ready to spend up to Rs 1,000 crore if needed for the development of Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday alleged that the former’s family members had purchased large extent of lands around the temple, and are been engaged in real estate, earning huge sums of money.

Addressing a street-corner meeting at Hasthinapuram in Vanasthalipuram, Sanjay has accused CM’s family members of making similar real estate investments around Yadagirigutta Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple before reconstructing and developing that temple in a major way.

He questioned why the chief minister has not fulfilled his promise of giving Rs 500 crore for development of Vemulawada Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple and Rs 100 crore for Dharmapuri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple.Reminding the people of promise made by TRS working president KT Rama Rao that houses up to 1,000 square yards will be regularised in LB Nagar constituency, Sanjay has accused the State government of not implementing GO 118 which was issued for the same.

To develop Lambada tandas

Sanjay has assured that if BJP is voted to power, it will establish a corporation for the development of Lambada tandas across the State, and that a temple for Sant Sevalal Maharaj, the spiritual guru of Lambadas will be constructed in Banjara Hills.He participated in the Sevalal Maharaj birth anniversary celebrations held at BJP party office in Nampally on Wednesday.

