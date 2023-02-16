One killed, nine hurt in mishap near Kondagattu in Telangana 

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: A 55-year-old bus conductor was killed while nine others, including the bus driver, sustained grievous injuries in a road mishap at the Balavathapur Cross Roads near Kondagattu on Wednesday. This accident assumed significance as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was to visit the Kondagattu temple later in the day.

Police said a lorry, with a Rajasthan registration plate, rammed a TSRTC bus, which was travelling from Jagtial to Warangal, at 4.20 am. While the bus conductor, Botham Sathaiah, died on the spot, the nine injured persons were taken to a hospital in Jagtial for treatment.Based on a complaint by Sathaiah’s son, Praveen Kumar, Malyala police have registered a case of negligent driving against the lorry driver and begun their investigation.

