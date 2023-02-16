Osmania University promises Telangana HC it’ll incorporate EWS quota in admission process

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania University (OU) on Wednesday gave its assurance to the Telangana High Court that it will incorporate the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservations in the admissions process. It comes after a student named N Uma from Chintal in the Rangareddy district filed a petition against OU and its Directorate of Admissions for failing to implement the EWS reservations in the PhD entrance test in 2022 conducted by the university.

According to OU’s information brochure for the PhD entrance test in 2022, admission to the PhD course is subject to the norms and regulations of the State government’s reservation policies.The Telangana government had issued GOMs No.244 dated August 24, 2021, to implement EWS reservations in admissions to educational institutions and appointments to posts provided in favour of EWS citizens other than Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and the socially and educationally backward classes in the State of Telangana.

However, the university did not follow through with this directive, the petitioner claimed.The petitioner’s lawyer, Gadipally Malla Reddy, informed the court that the petitioner was denied a seat. In response to the court’s inquiry, OU’s lawyer said the university would comply with the GO on EWS reservations

Govt released GO in August 2021

The Telangana government had issued GOMs No.244 dated August 24, 2021, to implement EWS reservations in admissions to educational institutions and appointments to posts provided in favour of EWS citizens other than Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and the socially and educationally backward classes in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Osmania University (OU) on Wednesday gave its assurance to the Telangana High Court that it will incorporate the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservations in the admissions process. It comes after a student named N Uma from Chintal in the Rangareddy district filed a petition against OU and its Directorate of Admissions for failing to implement the EWS reservations in the PhD entrance test in 2022 conducted by the university. According to OU’s information brochure for the PhD entrance test in 2022, admission to the PhD course is subject to the norms and regulations of the State government’s reservation policies.The Telangana government had issued GOMs No.244 dated August 24, 2021, to implement EWS reservations in admissions to educational institutions and appointments to posts provided in favour of EWS citizens other than Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and the socially and educationally backward classes in the State of Telangana. However, the university did not follow through with this directive, the petitioner claimed.The petitioner’s lawyer, Gadipally Malla Reddy, informed the court that the petitioner was denied a seat. In response to the court’s inquiry, OU’s lawyer said the university would comply with the GO on EWS reservations Govt released GO in August 2021 The Telangana government had issued GOMs No.244 dated August 24, 2021, to implement EWS reservations in admissions to educational institutions and appointments to posts provided in favour of EWS citizens other than Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and the socially and educationally backward classes in Telangana