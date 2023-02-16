Six coaches of Godavari Express derail near Telangana's Ghatkesar, no casualties reported

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: German technology-based Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches with anti-climbing and anti-propulsion features, introduced a couple of years back by the South Central Railway (SCR) helped avert a major accident when the Godavari Express coming towards Hyderabad derailed near Ghatkesar.

On Wednesday morning, four sleeper class coaches (S4 to S1), a general coach and luggage cum brake van of the Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad Godavari Express (No 12727) derailed between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar. No casualties were reported in the accident.

Though the training was running at a speed of 100 kmph when the accident occurred, the damage was minimal. The LHB coaches are designed for an operating speed of up to 160 kmph and could go up to 200 kmph. They are considered anti-telescopic, which means they do not get smashed through a second coach or flip in case of a collision (head-on).

According to passengers, it was a traumatic experience as there were sudden and harsh movements in the train. “I was fast asleep and woke up suddenly to huge noises from passengers when the train derailed. Luckily, no one of us was injured,” said Srinivas, a passenger. These coaches are made of stainless steel and the interiors are made of aluminum which make them lighter as compared to conventional rakes.

Each coach also has an advanced pneumatic disc brake system for efficient braking at higher speeds, modular interiors that integrate lighting into ceiling and luggage racks with wider windows. The LHB coaches provide enhanced safety, comfort and convenient travel facility.

Railway officials, including doctors and para medical staff, Accident Relief Train (ART) and Medical Relief Van rushed to the spot to undertake relief and restoration works. Passengers in derailed coaches were shifted to the unaffected coaches. The train with undamaged coaches along with the passengers left on its onward journey at about 7.40 am and reached Secunderabad station at around 8.40 am.Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR and AK Gupta, DRM, Secunderabad Division, along with their team rushed to the spot and personally monitored the relief and restoration works.

Nine trains cancelled

Restoration work on the affected tracks was launched immediately to normalise movement of trains.In view of the derailment and disruption to the track, nine trains 07791 Kacheguda - Nadikude, 07792 Nadikude - Kacheguda, 07462 Secunderabad - Warangal, 07463 Hyderabad - Warangal, 12706 Secunderabad - Guntur, 12705 Guntur - Secunderabad, were cancelled; 19 trains were partially cancelled; 7 trains were rescheduled and six diverted. Special refund counters have been set up at all major stations for the benefit of passengers.

