Home States Telangana

Six coaches of Godavari Express derail near Telangana's Ghatkesar, no casualties reported

Though the training was running at a speed of 100 kmph when the accident occurred, the damage was minimal.

Published: 16th February 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Workers carry out restoration works on the damaged track near Ghatkesar in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: German technology-based Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches with anti-climbing and anti-propulsion features, introduced a couple of years back by the South Central Railway (SCR) helped avert a major accident when the Godavari Express coming towards Hyderabad derailed near Ghatkesar.

On Wednesday morning, four sleeper class coaches (S4 to S1), a general coach and luggage cum brake van of the Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad Godavari Express (No 12727) derailed between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar. No casualties were reported in the accident.

Though the training was running at a speed of 100 kmph when the accident occurred, the damage was minimal. The LHB coaches are designed for an operating speed of up to 160 kmph and could go up to 200 kmph. They are considered anti-telescopic, which means they do not get smashed through a second coach or flip in case of a collision (head-on).

According to passengers, it was a traumatic experience as there were sudden and harsh movements in the train. “I was fast asleep and woke up suddenly to huge noises from passengers when the train derailed. Luckily, no one of us was injured,” said Srinivas, a passenger. These coaches are made of stainless steel and the interiors are made of aluminum which make them lighter as compared to conventional rakes.

Each coach also has an advanced pneumatic disc brake system for efficient braking at higher speeds, modular interiors that integrate lighting into ceiling and luggage racks with wider windows. The LHB coaches provide enhanced safety, comfort and convenient travel facility.

Railway officials, including doctors and para medical staff, Accident Relief Train (ART) and Medical Relief Van rushed to the spot to undertake relief and restoration works. Passengers in derailed coaches were shifted to the unaffected coaches. The train with undamaged  coaches along with the passengers left on its onward journey at about 7.40 am and reached Secunderabad station at around 8.40 am.Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR and AK Gupta, DRM, Secunderabad Division, along with their team rushed to the spot and personally monitored the relief and restoration works.

Nine trains cancelled

Restoration work on the affected tracks was launched immediately to normalise movement of trains.In view of the derailment and disruption to the track, nine trains 07791 Kacheguda - Nadikude, 07792 Nadikude - Kacheguda, 07462 Secunderabad - Warangal, 07463 Hyderabad - Warangal, 12706 Secunderabad - Guntur, 12705 Guntur - Secunderabad, were cancelled; 19 trains were partially cancelled; 7 trains were rescheduled and six diverted. Special refund counters have been set up at all major stations for the benefit of passengers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Godavari Express Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad Godavari Express
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp