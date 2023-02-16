Home States Telangana

Soon, former Khammam MP Ponguleti to start own padayatra

However, he is being sidelined by the BRS leadership after he alleged that the party high command made several promises to him but failed to fulfil them.

Published: 16th February 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. (File Photo)

Former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, who has reportedly raised a banner of revolt against the BRS high command, is all set to launch a padayatra. According to sources, the senior leader is planning to cover all 10 Assembly segments in the Khammam Lok Sabha constituency during his padayatra. He intends to garner people’s support by explaining to them how he was deceived by BRS for several years.Srinivasa Reddy has good reputation in Khammam as he frequently tours all Assembly constituencies frequently and interacts with the locals.

However, he is being sidelined by the BRS leadership after he alleged that the party high command made several promises to him but failed to fulfil them. In fact, he was not even invited for the BRS meeting held in Khammam on January 18, the first public meeting addressed by party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao after the TRS was rechristened as the BRS.

After that public meeting, Srinivasa Reddy started visiting the Assembly segments in Khammam as part of his Athmeeya Sammelanam programme. Interestingly, he also announced the names of a few candidates, on his own, for the next elections.

Likely to join BJP

According to his close associates, Srinivasa Reddy is likely to start his padayatra at the end of this month and he may join in BJP in March.Meanwhile, it is reliably learnt that the State government is inquiring about assets and properties of the former MP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ponguleti Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp