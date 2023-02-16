Soon, former Khammam MP Ponguleti to start own padayatra

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, who has reportedly raised a banner of revolt against the BRS high command, is all set to launch a padayatra. According to sources, the senior leader is planning to cover all 10 Assembly segments in the Khammam Lok Sabha constituency during his padayatra. He intends to garner people’s support by explaining to them how he was deceived by BRS for several years.Srinivasa Reddy has good reputation in Khammam as he frequently tours all Assembly constituencies frequently and interacts with the locals.

However, he is being sidelined by the BRS leadership after he alleged that the party high command made several promises to him but failed to fulfil them. In fact, he was not even invited for the BRS meeting held in Khammam on January 18, the first public meeting addressed by party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao after the TRS was rechristened as the BRS.

After that public meeting, Srinivasa Reddy started visiting the Assembly segments in Khammam as part of his Athmeeya Sammelanam programme. Interestingly, he also announced the names of a few candidates, on his own, for the next elections.

Likely to join BJP

According to his close associates, Srinivasa Reddy is likely to start his padayatra at the end of this month and he may join in BJP in March.Meanwhile, it is reliably learnt that the State government is inquiring about assets and properties of the former MP.

