Telangana CM announces Rs 500 crore for Kondagattu temple

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: One of the popular temples in Telangana, Sri Anjaneya Swami abode at Kondagattu in Mallayal mandal in the district is all set for a major makeover a la Yadadri Temple. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday announced Rs 500 crore for the temple saying that he would not hesitate to spend up to Rs 1,000 crore for developing the temple. He has already announced Rs 100 crore for the development of the temple.

The chief minister, after offering pujas to the deity, held a review meeting of the works proposed to develop the temple to attract devotees from all over the world.The master plan which he reviewed with officials and priests envisaged construction of a ghat road of very high quality to prevent road accidents and the creation of a number of facilities in an area of 850 acres. The development would be in compliance with the Agama Sastra principles and Vaishnavite traditions. The sanctum sanctorum, however, will not be disturbed.

The chief minister went through the proposals meant for creating amenities for devotees who visit the temple. Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations at Kondagattu should be the largest and the most magnificent in the entire country, he instructed.Rao asked architect Anand Sai and other officials to construct a Pushkarini (sacred lake), Annadana Prasada Satram and parking area in an area of 86 acres. “I will come again to review the progress. Today we have just made a beginning,” Rao said.

The CM also wanted the Forest Department to develop green cover on the hillock en route to the temple like in Ooty and Nilgiris. He asked the officials to construct presidential and VVIP suites at the shrine. He also instructed the authorities to start a Vedic school and name it Anjanadri Veda Pathashala.Rao said that the renovation works would take at least three years. He asked the officials to build a Balalayam for regular poojas.

The CM was accompanied by ministers Gangula Kamalakar, Koppula Eshwar, A Indrakaran Reddy, Telangana Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar and local MLA Sunke Ravishankar. Jagtial Collector Shaik Yashmeen Bhasha and other officials were present at the review meeting. Earlier, the CM performed special poojas in the temple. On arrival, he was accorded a welcome with temple honours.

All darshans stopped

Earlier in the day, police took BJP and Congress leaders into preventive custody, apprehending trouble. The temple authorities stopped all darshans in view of the CM’s visit. Media persons were not allowed at the temple and kept in a room at the foot of the hill

