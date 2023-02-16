Telangana Chief Secretary instructs departments to achieve revenue targets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Wednesday directed the officials of Commercial Taxes, Stamps & Registrations and other revenue-generating departments to achieve their targets in 2022-23 Budget year. She held a review on the progress achieved in the realisation of States own tax and non-tax revenues with officials from Commercial Taxes, Excise, Stamps & Registration, Transport, Mining and other departments.

The Chief Secretary stated that weekly reviews would be held to ensure that the targets were achieved. Commercial Tax, Registration and Excise Departments were asked to propose action plan to augment additional revenues in the current fiscal.The government has realised Rs 91,145 crore in tax revenue collections and Rs 6,996 crore in non-tax revenues totalling Rs 98,141 crore by the end of January2023.

