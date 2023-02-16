Home States Telangana

Union Minister for Tourism Kishan urges Telangana KCR to cooperate to set up airports

In yet another letter to the chief minister, Kishan Reddy alleged that the State government was not responding to the earlier letters written by him and the Centre in this regard.

Published: 16th February 2023

G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to cooperate with the Centre in establishing greenfield airports in Adilabad, Jakranpally and Warangal. In yet another letter to the chief minister, Kishan Reddy alleged that the State government was not responding to the earlier letters written by him and the Centre in this regard. He stated that the Airport Authority of India has conducted the OLS survey and soil testing, and also a techno economic feasibility study, after which permission was accorded for establishing these three airports.

