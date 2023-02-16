YSR Telangana Party chief Sharmila tears into Revanth, Errabelli
JANGAON: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila criticised Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and State Congress unit chief A Revanth Reddy during her padayatra in Palukurthy on Wednesday. She hit out against Dayakar Rao for criticising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao when he was in TDP, and for his sudden change of heart and loyalty after joining the BRS, which was then known as the TRS. She accused him of failing to even get a degree college for the town and also neglecting the concerns of the granite industry. She also criticised Revanth Reddy, stating that he was caught in the “note-for-vote” scam but was now undertaking a car yatra instead of a padayatra. She said that people have already come to the conclusion that Congress is a spent force and there is no point in supporting it in the elections.