Chlorine leaks from tank, 28 in Jangaon rushed to hospital

Published: 17th February 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Additional collector Praful Desai, above, consoles a woman who inhaled the leaking chlorine, while a youth recovers at the district hospital in Jangaon on Thursday

By Express News Service

JANGAON: As many as 28 people were rushed to the district hospital late on Thursday with complaints of difficulty in breathing and vomiting due to inhalation of chlorine that leaked from a tank installed for purification of water in Jangaon municipality limits. Officials said all of those affected were out of danger.

According to additional district collector Praful Desai, residents of Geetha Nagar first noticed water leaking from the tank and then the gas. Those who inhaled the chlorine began vomiting and complained of difficulty in breathing. The locals rushed them to hospital even as Jangaon municipality and Revenue officials were informed.

Praful Desai too reached the spot and directed the municipality staff to isolate the tank and arrest the leakage of chlorine. He then rushed to the hospital and enquired with the doctors about the health of those affected.

“A total of 28 people were brought to the hospital. While six have been discharged, the doctors are keeping the rest under observation. However, all of them are safe. We are investigating the cause of the leakage,” said Praful Desai.Hospital superintendent P Sugunakar Raj said that all those brought to the hospital are safe.

