Congress government’s first GO will scrap Dharani portal: Telangana state chief Revanth

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: After the Congress comes to power in Telangana, its first government order would be to scrap the Dharani portal, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said on Thursday. Addressing the public as part of ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra’ in the Wardhannapet Assembly segment, Revanth alleged that the State government has duped people of hundreds of acres using the integrated lands records management system.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members have enjoyed for the last nine years while residents are vexed with the governance and are being subjected to atrocities,” he said. People of Telangana have decided to remove KCR from the CM’s post, Revanth said.

Listing the initiatives that Congress will implement after assuming power in the State, he said the party would give Rs 5 lakh for the construction of houses and Rs 5 lakh for farmers to meet their agricultural needs. “We are also committed to expanding the Aarogyasri scheme to provide up to Rs 5 lakh in healthcare benefits for the poor,” Revanth said.

In an appeal to the public, he said that no party should be allowed to form governments for more than three consecutive terms. History shows that earlier governments had two consecutive terms, and even the BRS has had two terms, he said, adding that it is crucial for the people to elect a new government that can benefit Telangana.

Cong chargesheet says MLA ‘most corrupt’

The Congress released a local chargesheet against Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh on Thursday, the day TPCC President A Revanth Reddy’s ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ Yatra passed through the constituency. According to the chargesheet, Ramesh allegedly implemented a policy of “30% commission for any work in any State government scheme”. The chargesheet alleged that Ramesh illegally transported sand and gravel from Akeru and Kothapally streams, sold them at high prices, and made crores. It also alleged that if any Opposition leader or their loyalists raise questions on illegal sand mining and gravel transp-ortation, or about 2BHK houses and a 100-bed hospital promised by him, the MLA uses his clout to register illegal cases against them.

WARANGAL: After the Congress comes to power in Telangana, its first government order would be to scrap the Dharani portal, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said on Thursday. Addressing the public as part of ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra’ in the Wardhannapet Assembly segment, Revanth alleged that the State government has duped people of hundreds of acres using the integrated lands records management system. “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members have enjoyed for the last nine years while residents are vexed with the governance and are being subjected to atrocities,” he said. People of Telangana have decided to remove KCR from the CM’s post, Revanth said. Listing the initiatives that Congress will implement after assuming power in the State, he said the party would give Rs 5 lakh for the construction of houses and Rs 5 lakh for farmers to meet their agricultural needs. “We are also committed to expanding the Aarogyasri scheme to provide up to Rs 5 lakh in healthcare benefits for the poor,” Revanth said. In an appeal to the public, he said that no party should be allowed to form governments for more than three consecutive terms. History shows that earlier governments had two consecutive terms, and even the BRS has had two terms, he said, adding that it is crucial for the people to elect a new government that can benefit Telangana. Cong chargesheet says MLA ‘most corrupt’ The Congress released a local chargesheet against Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh on Thursday, the day TPCC President A Revanth Reddy’s ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ Yatra passed through the constituency. According to the chargesheet, Ramesh allegedly implemented a policy of “30% commission for any work in any State government scheme”. The chargesheet alleged that Ramesh illegally transported sand and gravel from Akeru and Kothapally streams, sold them at high prices, and made crores. It also alleged that if any Opposition leader or their loyalists raise questions on illegal sand mining and gravel transp-ortation, or about 2BHK houses and a 100-bed hospital promised by him, the MLA uses his clout to register illegal cases against them.