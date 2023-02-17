Now, Talamadugu residents demand merger of mandal with Maharashtra

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a ‘grass is greener on the other side’ situation, several Maharashtra residents have been demanding merging of their villages with Telangana, while people living in Talamadugu mandal of Adilabad district have been insisting that the entire mandal be integrated into the neighbouring State.

The interesting point is that farmers on both sides believe that they would benefit from the welfare schemes being implemented by the other State government — BRS in Telangana and a coalition of the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

While farmers from Maharashtra believe that would be able to reap benefits from the Rythu Bandhu scheme and other initiatives of the State government if they joined Telangana, ryots from Talmadugu mandal submitted a memorandum to the tahsildar on Thursday mentioning their demand to merge with Maharashtra.

A local farmer, N Padmakar Reddy, said they held several protests demanding crop loan waiver, distribution of fertilisers for free and implement PMFBY, but there was no response from the administration.

He claimed that the Maharashtra government had given Rs 13,600 per hectare (upto 7 acres) as compensation to farmers, whose crops were damaged by heavy rains, apart from input subsidy on seeds and sprinkler pipe sets, and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

Farmers in Maharashtra get Rs 1.50 lakh as crop loan waiver, and even if they are not eligible for it, they get Rs 50,000 in form of returns, Padmakar added.

Another farmer, Kade Ramullu, said the Telangana government had removed all subsidies and schemes for ryots and brought in under the ambit of Rythu Bandhu, under which crop loan waiver of Rs 1 lakh is provided. “The amount is not enough and another Rs 6,000 crore is required in the budget to cover everyone,” he added.

Ryots in Talmadugu allege that the corp loan waiver was not sanctioned last despite being mentioned in the Budget. This apart, PMFBY, input subsidies for crop loss, free fertilisers and 24-hour interrupted electrical supply are also not fulfilled, they added.

Giving an ultimatum of one month to resolve the issues, farmers said they will launch a hunger strike if their demands are not met. The tahsildar assured the farmers that the issue will be brought to the attention of higher officials and the government.

ADILABAD: In a ‘grass is greener on the other side’ situation, several Maharashtra residents have been demanding merging of their villages with Telangana, while people living in Talamadugu mandal of Adilabad district have been insisting that the entire mandal be integrated into the neighbouring State. The interesting point is that farmers on both sides believe that they would benefit from the welfare schemes being implemented by the other State government — BRS in Telangana and a coalition of the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. While farmers from Maharashtra believe that would be able to reap benefits from the Rythu Bandhu scheme and other initiatives of the State government if they joined Telangana, ryots from Talmadugu mandal submitted a memorandum to the tahsildar on Thursday mentioning their demand to merge with Maharashtra. A local farmer, N Padmakar Reddy, said they held several protests demanding crop loan waiver, distribution of fertilisers for free and implement PMFBY, but there was no response from the administration. He claimed that the Maharashtra government had given Rs 13,600 per hectare (upto 7 acres) as compensation to farmers, whose crops were damaged by heavy rains, apart from input subsidy on seeds and sprinkler pipe sets, and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). Farmers in Maharashtra get Rs 1.50 lakh as crop loan waiver, and even if they are not eligible for it, they get Rs 50,000 in form of returns, Padmakar added. Another farmer, Kade Ramullu, said the Telangana government had removed all subsidies and schemes for ryots and brought in under the ambit of Rythu Bandhu, under which crop loan waiver of Rs 1 lakh is provided. “The amount is not enough and another Rs 6,000 crore is required in the budget to cover everyone,” he added. Ryots in Talmadugu allege that the corp loan waiver was not sanctioned last despite being mentioned in the Budget. This apart, PMFBY, input subsidies for crop loss, free fertilisers and 24-hour interrupted electrical supply are also not fulfilled, they added. Giving an ultimatum of one month to resolve the issues, farmers said they will launch a hunger strike if their demands are not met. The tahsildar assured the farmers that the issue will be brought to the attention of higher officials and the government.