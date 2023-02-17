Security upped at 2BHK site in Karimnagar as applicants grow restless

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Fearing forcible occupation by applicants, Revenue department officials have been forced to ask the Police department to provide security at the site of an under-construction block of 2BHK houses in Chintakunta on the outskirts of Karimnagar city.

Revenue officials say that they had no option but to approach the police as the applicants for the 2BHK Dignity Housing scheme are getting increasingly restless due to the delay in completing the project. Responding to the request, two constables have been posted at the site while a patrolling vehicle keeps zipping in and out.

Apart from the police security, the Revenue officials have erected a banner that warns anyone from entering the site. It says that such a person would face action as per law. The 2BHK Dignity Housing scheme promises a roof over the heads of poor and middle-class families. Formulated in 2015, implementation has turned into a major challenge for the government.

According to Karimnagar Urban tahsildar G Sudhakar, about 22,000 applications have been received so far, and more are coming in. “Every Monday, we receive more applications during the grievance cell,” Sudhakar said.

At Chintakunta (Gandhi Nagar) work on 660 units of G+ five model apartments like the ones that have been completed in Hyderabad is going on. These units are in nine blocks spread over 2.50 acres. These units would be allocated only to applicants from the limits of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar.

However, work continues on these units at its own pace -- the contractor taking his time since, according to him, the project is not remunerative due to the rising prices of construction materials. He wants the government to increase the allocation amount.

Among the 22,000 applicants, 9,000 were deemed eligible. Finalising the beneficiaries is a major task ahead for the officials. Among the applicants, half of the units would be allocated to SC and STs, while displaced and physically-challenged people would be given priority.

KARIMNAGAR: Fearing forcible occupation by applicants, Revenue department officials have been forced to ask the Police department to provide security at the site of an under-construction block of 2BHK houses in Chintakunta on the outskirts of Karimnagar city. Revenue officials say that they had no option but to approach the police as the applicants for the 2BHK Dignity Housing scheme are getting increasingly restless due to the delay in completing the project. Responding to the request, two constables have been posted at the site while a patrolling vehicle keeps zipping in and out. Apart from the police security, the Revenue officials have erected a banner that warns anyone from entering the site. It says that such a person would face action as per law. The 2BHK Dignity Housing scheme promises a roof over the heads of poor and middle-class families. Formulated in 2015, implementation has turned into a major challenge for the government. According to Karimnagar Urban tahsildar G Sudhakar, about 22,000 applications have been received so far, and more are coming in. “Every Monday, we receive more applications during the grievance cell,” Sudhakar said. At Chintakunta (Gandhi Nagar) work on 660 units of G+ five model apartments like the ones that have been completed in Hyderabad is going on. These units are in nine blocks spread over 2.50 acres. These units would be allocated only to applicants from the limits of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar. However, work continues on these units at its own pace -- the contractor taking his time since, according to him, the project is not remunerative due to the rising prices of construction materials. He wants the government to increase the allocation amount. Among the 22,000 applicants, 9,000 were deemed eligible. Finalising the beneficiaries is a major task ahead for the officials. Among the applicants, half of the units would be allocated to SC and STs, while displaced and physically-challenged people would be given priority.