Home States Telangana

Telangana Chief Secretary directs officials to identify government land for distribution

Santhi Kumari asked the district collectors to take all precautions at Kanti Velugu camps, as the mercury level is rising in the State.

Published: 17th February 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari with Telangana CM

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari with Telangana CM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Thursday directed officials to identify vacant government land and people living on it in urban areas so that it can be distributed to the landless poor. At a videoconference from BRKR Bhavan on Thursday with district collectors, she directed officials concerned to identify such government land in all Assembly constituencies and send the list to the government immediately.

She also directed the officials to prepare pattadar passbooks and distribute them to podu farmers, once the district-level committees approved the podu applications.The Chief Secretary also directed the officials to chalk out an action plan for plantation of saplings under Haritha Haaram in 2023-24. She also instructed the officials to complete registration of properties for beneficiaries under GOs 58, 59, 7 and 118.

Santhi Kumari asked the district collectors to take all precautions at Kanti Velugu camps, as the mercury level is rising in the State.Earlier, the State government had sought Assembly constituency-wise details of government land in a proforma from urban areas and also from the gram panchayats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp