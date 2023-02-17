Telangana Chief Secretary directs officials to identify government land for distribution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Thursday directed officials to identify vacant government land and people living on it in urban areas so that it can be distributed to the landless poor. At a videoconference from BRKR Bhavan on Thursday with district collectors, she directed officials concerned to identify such government land in all Assembly constituencies and send the list to the government immediately. She also directed the officials to prepare pattadar passbooks and distribute them to podu farmers, once the district-level committees approved the podu applications.The Chief Secretary also directed the officials to chalk out an action plan for plantation of saplings under Haritha Haaram in 2023-24. She also instructed the officials to complete registration of properties for beneficiaries under GOs 58, 59, 7 and 118. Santhi Kumari asked the district collectors to take all precautions at Kanti Velugu camps, as the mercury level is rising in the State.Earlier, the State government had sought Assembly constituency-wise details of government land in a proforma from urban areas and also from the gram panchayats.