Telangana government allots house plots for shooter Esha Singh, Mogilaiah

Ruling party MLA Guvvala Balaraju expressed displeasure over the government allotting a house site to Mogilaiah in BN Reddy, while Esha Singh was allotted land in prime location in the city. 

Tourism & Culture Minister V Srinivas Goud presents documents for 600 square yards of plot to Kinnera player Mogilaiah in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud and Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari handed over documents related to the allotment of house sites of 600 yards each to shooter Esha Singh and Padma Shri awardee and Kinnera player Darshanam Mogilaiah, at BRKR Bhavan on Thursday.

The State government has announced house sites for the duo in recognition of their achievements and contribution to their respective fields.Speaking on the occasion, Minister Srinivas Goud said that the State government has been according top priority to arts and sports fields and encouraging athletes and artists. The State government will soon formulate a sports policy, he added.State Tourism Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania was present on the occasion.

MLA seeks land for Mogilaiah in prime location of the city

Meanwhile, the ruling party MLA Guvvala Balaraju expressed displeasure over the government allotting a house site to Mogilaiah in BN Reddy, while Esha Singh was allotted land in prime location in the city. He demanded that the government allot house site to Mogilaiah in a prime location. He also said that he would take up the issue with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

