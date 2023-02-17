Uzbekistan colleges offer MBBS seats to Ukraine returnees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 2,000 Telugu students, who had been pursuing MBBS in Ukraine and had to return due to the war, have finally got a chance to continue their education in Uzbekistan. In a meeting held with Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday, an Uzbek delegation informed that 500 students had taken admission in Tashkent Medical Academy (TMA), 1,000 students were admitted to Bukhara State Medical Institute, and 500 other have received admissions in other medical institutes.

Harish Rao also requested the delegates to provide scholarships for talented students from middle-class families. They also discussed the potential of Uzbek-Telangana cooperation for exchange of students, doctors and healthcare facilities.

The health minister said that Telangana was also famous for medical tourism as it provides effective treatment at relatively lesser prices as compared to other countries. Harish also encouraged the proposal of introducing Ayush medicine, besides allopathy, in Uzbekistan.

