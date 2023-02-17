Home States Telangana

Uzbekistan colleges offer MBBS seats to Ukraine returnees

The health minister said that Telangana was also famous for medical tourism as it provides effective treatment at relatively lesser prices as compared to other countries.

Published: 17th February 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

doctor, health

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 2,000 Telugu students, who had been pursuing MBBS in Ukraine and had to return due to the war, have finally got a chance to continue their education in Uzbekistan. In a meeting held with Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday, an Uzbek delegation informed that 500 students had taken admission in Tashkent Medical Academy (TMA), 1,000 students were admitted to Bukhara State Medical Institute, and 500 other have received admissions in other medical institutes.

Harish Rao also requested the delegates to provide scholarships for talented students from middle-class families. They also discussed the potential of Uzbek-Telangana cooperation for exchange of students, doctors and healthcare facilities.

The health minister said that Telangana was also famous for medical tourism as it provides effective treatment at relatively lesser prices as compared to other countries. Harish also encouraged the proposal of introducing Ayush medicine, besides allopathy, in Uzbekistan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MBBS Ukraine
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp