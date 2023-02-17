Home States Telangana

Bhongir MP Venkat Reddy allegations against Telangana CM KCR incense BRS activists

The MP was escorted safely from the village and a picket was deployed to maintain peace.

Published: 17th February 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy with Telangana CM

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Tension prevailed for some time at Itukulapad village of Shaligouraram mandal following a heated argument between Congress and BRS activists who were incensed with some of the allegations levelled by Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday.

After attending a local festival at Itukulapahad village, Venkat Reddy addressed the gathering and alleged that a 3-km stretch of road between Madharam to Itukulapahad was so badly damaged that it took about an hour to cover the distance. He also alleged that lakhs of crores were taken loans by KCR who failed to lay roads.

Angered by Venkat Reddy’s allegations, BRS activists began throwing chairs and sticks at the MP. Congress activists there got involved following which the police stepped in.The MP was escorted safely from the village and a picket was deployed to maintain peace.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy KCR
