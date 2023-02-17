Visibly impressed by Telangana's KLIS, Punjab CM to replicate irrigation project

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Stating that the irrigation water system being implemented here will be replicated in his State, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday heaped praises on the development of agricultural and industrial sectors in Telangana.

Mann was speaking to the media after visiting Konda Pochamma reservoir in Gajwel constituency as part of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. He also visited the under-construction check dams and was told about how Mission Kakatiya had helped increase groundwater levels in Telangana.

Mann also visited the Konda Pochamma reservoir, pump house and check dam constructed at Erravalli in Markook mandal, the adopted village of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and also visited Pandavula Cheruvu in Gajwel town.Mann said that he was impressed at seeing Godavari water lifted up to 500 metres thr-ough the KLIS and the resultant greenery in hilly areas. He said that such a scheme will be implemented in his State as well.

“Punjab has great projects like Bhakra Nangal. Punjab used to be foremost in food production but now, groundwater levels in some districts of my State have plummeted to dangerous levels,” Mann said. He said that check dams will be built extensively in Punjab and steps taken to preserve water wealth for future generations.Meanwhile, BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay criticised the BRS government for allowing Mann to tour the project site.

