Home States Telangana

Visibly impressed by Telangana's KLIS, Punjab CM to replicate irrigation project

Meanwhile, BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay criticised the BRS government for allowing Mann to tour the project site.

Published: 17th February 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

An official explains the salient features of Konda Pochamma reservoir in Gajwel constituency to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Stating that the irrigation water system being implemented here will be replicated in his State, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday heaped praises on the development of agricultural and industrial sectors in Telangana.

Mann was speaking to the media after visiting Konda Pochamma reservoir in Gajwel constituency as part of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. He also visited the under-construction check dams and was told about how Mission Kakatiya had helped increase groundwater levels in Telangana.

Mann also visited the Konda Pochamma reservoir, pump house and check dam constructed at Erravalli in Markook mandal, the adopted village of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and also visited Pandavula Cheruvu in Gajwel town.Mann said that he was impressed at seeing Godavari water lifted up to 500 metres thr-ough the KLIS and the resultant greenery in hilly areas. He said that such a scheme will be implemented in his State as well.

“Punjab has great projects like Bhakra Nangal. Punjab used to be foremost in food production but now, groundwater levels in some districts of my State have plummeted to dangerous levels,” Mann said. He said that check dams will be built extensively in Punjab and steps taken to preserve water wealth for future generations.Meanwhile, BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay criticised the BRS government for allowing Mann to tour the project site.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KLIS Telangana Bhagwant Mann
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp