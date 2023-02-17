Home States Telangana

Why is Centre’s USD five trillion economy target so low compared to China: BRS MLC K Kavitha

Pointing out that India has over 81. crore NREGS job card holders, she said that the money allocated for the scheme by the Centre was peanuts.

Published: 17th February 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman’s remarks made earlier in the day, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Thursday wondered why the goals set by the Union government were so underwhelming compared to China.“The BJP government repeatedly says our competition is with China. Then why is our goal USD 5 trillion against China’s $18 trillion? ” Kavitha asked.

Stating that the country’s potential remains under-utilised due to myopic policies of the BJP-led government, Kavitha pointed out that the richest who hold 60% of the country’s wealth only contribute 3% to its GDP while the poorest of the poor contribute much more.“Our request to the Finance Minister would be to pay as much attention to the poorest or poor as the BJP does to its rich corporate friends,” Kavitha said.

“If you (the Centre) cannot unlock the potential of the nation, don’t blame the States. Telangana is progressive. If you cannot think progressively, please don’t blame us,” she said, asking the Centre not to hide behind its failures but instead discontinue its ‘No Data’ policy before the people of the country say ‘No Votes Available’.Kavitha was speaking to the media after Sitharaman’s blistering attack on the BRS government earlier in the day.

Pointing out that India has over 81. crore NREGS job card holders, she said that the money allocated for the scheme by the Centre was peanuts. “When asked, the Centre responds with answers like Aadhaar issues, fingerprint issues, etc, and decides to cut down the number of job card holders. This means you are trying to deprive the poorest of the poor minim-um wages. If we cannot ensure money in hands of the poor, where is social justice, which is the duty of the government?” asked the MLC.

Responding to Sitharaman mentioning medical colleges, she said: “The Modi government has a very selective way of giving funds to colleges, for Data Centres they overlooked all the favourable parameters and gave it to Gujarat. For Metro, they gave us nothing but awarded projects worth thousands of crores to Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Happy to see other States progress but what about the rest of the States?”
She said that she agrees with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s description of NDA as “No Data Available government”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sithraman USD 5 trillion K Kavitha
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp