Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case: Telangana HC allows impleading plea by victim's family

HYDERABAD:

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court Justice Chillakur Sumalatha on Thursday granted the implead petition filed by YS Sowbhagya and her daughter Dr Suneetha Nareddy in a regular bail petition filed by Yadati Sunil Yadav, 26, one of the accused in the Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case and adjourned both cases to Feb 27, 2023.

Yadati Sunil Yadav petitioned the Telangana High Court for bail wherein, YS Sowbhagya, Vivekananda Reddy’s wife, and her daughter filed an implead petition claiming that her husband was brutally killed at his Pulivendula house on the night of March 14 and 15, 2019. The petitioners had filed a writ before the AP High Court on the lackadaisical approach of the AP police.

The HC then transferred the investigation to the CBI. She further contended that, as the accused and their henchman were interfering with the effective investigation and the trial, her daughter approached the Supreme Court for the transfer of the trial arising out of the present case, outside the State of AP. The Supreme Court transferred the trial to the CBI Special Court, Hyderabad.

Counsel for the implead petitioners urged the court to grant their implead motion and requested that the plea be adjourned until February 27 since their senior counsel will appear in the implead case and must travel from out of town. At the same time, counsel for the accused objected to the extension of the lengthy date. The court will now hear both petitions on Feb 27.

