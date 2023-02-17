Home States Telangana

Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case: Telangana HC allows impleading plea by victim's family

The petitioners had filed a writ before the AP High Court on the lackadaisical approach of the AP police.

Published: 17th February 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court Justice Chillakur Sumalatha on Thursday granted the implead petition filed by YS Sowbhagya and her daughter Dr Suneetha Nareddy in a regular bail petition filed by Yadati Sunil Yadav, 26, one of the accused in the Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case and adjourned both cases to Feb 27, 2023.

Yadati Sunil Yadav petitioned the Telangana High Court for bail wherein, YS Sowbhagya, Vivekananda Reddy’s wife, and her daughter filed an implead petition claiming that her husband was brutally killed at his Pulivendula house on the night of March 14 and 15, 2019. The petitioners had filed a writ before the AP High Court on the lackadaisical approach of the AP police.

The HC then transferred the investigation to the CBI. She further contended that, as the accused and their henchman were interfering with the effective investigation and the trial, her daughter approached the Supreme Court for the transfer of the trial arising out of the present case, outside the State of AP. The Supreme Court transferred the trial to the CBI Special Court, Hyderabad.

Counsel for the implead petitioners urged the court to grant their implead motion and requested that the plea be adjourned until February 27 since their senior counsel will appear in the implead case and must travel from out of town. At the same time, counsel for the accused objected to the extension of the lengthy date. The court will now hear both petitions on Feb 27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana HC YS Viveka YS Sowbhagya
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp