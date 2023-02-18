BJP MLA Eatala Rajender confounds all with Delhi visit amid ghar waapsi rumours in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Why has BJP MLA Eatala Rajender visited Delhi for four days immediately after the conclusion of the Budget session of the Telangana Assembly?

His visit to Delhi set off the rumour mill buzzing after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had complimented him for the useful inputs he used to give him when he was finance minister in his cabinet.

The air remained thick with rumours that the BJP top brass had summoned Eatala to know his mind with an impression gaining ground that he might after all do a prodigal son.

Though it is not clear what he did in Delhi, BJP sources said that there is something more than what meets the eye in the wake of reports that he is ill at ease in the saffron party for not giving him the importance he deserved.

The MLA along with Former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy was in Delhi for days and returned to Hyderabad on Thursday. The BRS leaders’ soft corner for Eatala Rajender is fuelling speculation that the party was sending clear signals to him to return home. But no one knows for sure what is going on in his mind.

Though Rajender scotched the rumours of a possible “ghar waapsi” before he left for Dehli, the suspicion lingered. He had said that “affection BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao” had shown for him was yet another strategy to stymie him in his political career. Sources close to Rajender said that his visit to Delhi was purely personal and nothing should be read into it.

