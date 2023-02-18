Home States Telangana

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender confounds all with Delhi visit amid ghar waapsi rumours in Telangana

The MLA along with Former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy was in  Delhi for days and returned to Hyderabad on Thursday.

Published: 18th February 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Why has BJP MLA Eatala Rajender visited Delhi for four days immediately after the conclusion of the Budget session of the Telangana Assembly?

His visit to Delhi set off the rumour mill buzzing after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had complimented him for the useful inputs he used to give him when he was finance minister in his cabinet.
The air remained thick with rumours that the BJP top brass had summoned Eatala to know his mind with an impression gaining ground that he might after all do a prodigal son.

Though it is not clear what he did in Delhi, BJP sources said that there is something more than what meets the eye in the wake of reports that he is ill at ease in the saffron party for not giving him the importance he deserved.

The MLA along with Former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy was in  Delhi for days and returned to Hyderabad on Thursday. The BRS leaders’ soft corner for Eatala Rajender is fuelling speculation that the party was sending clear signals to him to return home. But no one knows for sure what is going on in his mind.

Though Rajender scotched the rumours of a possible “ghar waapsi” before he left for Dehli, the suspicion lingered. He had said that “affection BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao” had shown for him was yet another strategy to stymie him in his political career. Sources close to Rajender said that his visit to Delhi was purely personal and nothing should be read into it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ghar waapsi Eatala Rajender Telangana Assembly
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp