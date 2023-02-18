Home States Telangana

'Hired crowd clapping for Telangana Congress chief Revanth': Minister Errabelli

Speaking to media persons at Jangaon, he alleged that Revanth was loyal to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at the height of Telangana agitation and never participated in the movement.

Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Mocking TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan, Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Friday said that the response to the Yatra is so abysmal that the Congress leader is forced to hire people from Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts to make it appear successful.“The participants in the Yatra are walking half the way while travelling in cars the other half of the way,” he said.

Dayakar Rao said that the “hired crowd” is listening to the words of their employer (Revanth) and clapping on cue at his baseless allegations. “Revanth has ordered his loyalists and hired crowd to raise slogans and clap every time he criticises the BRS, BJP and local leaders,” Dayakar Rao said.

Speaking to media persons at Jangaon, he alleged that Revanth was loyal to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at the height of Telangana agitation and never participated in the movement. “YSRTP chief YS Sharmila too is criticising me when neither have the right to do so. They are both Telangana traitors,” Dayakar Rao said.He alleged that Revanth and his loyalists were sent to jail in land grabbing cases. “But Dayakar Rao is a people’s leader,” he said.

