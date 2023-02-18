Man ‘tortured’ by Medak cops succumbs to injuries in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

MEDAK: A 35-year-old daily wage labourer, Mohammad Qadeer, 35, who was seriously injured after he was allegedly thrashed in the custody of Medak police, succumbed to injuries on Friday. He was undergoing treatment at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

He was picked up from his sister’s house in Hyderabad on January 27 and subjected to brutal torture, his wife, Siddeshwari, alleged.“Police picked up Qadeer on the charge of stealing gold ornaments. They used third-degree methods on him. He was beaten up so badly that he had turned into mincemeat,” she claimed.

Due to the alleged torture, Qadeer could not stand on his feet, and his kidneys were also damaged. On February 9, he was admitted to a hospital in the Medak district. At that time, Siddeshwari had said that if anything happened to her husband, the police would be directly responsible. As Qadeer’s condition kept deteriorating, he was referred to Gandhi Hospital for better treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning. Qadeer is survived by his wife and two children.

Soon after the news of his death reached his village, elders of the Muslim community asked Medak MLA M Padma Devender Reddy to take action against those responsible for his death. Subsequently, the MLA spoke with Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohini Priyadarshini, demanding an investigation into the incident.

As soon as the reports of his death reached the police, large contingents of personnel were deployed in sensitive areas of the town to avoid any law and order problems during his funeral.

Medak Deputy Superintendent of Police Saidulu said that they had not received any complaint from the relatives of the deceased. “We will initiate action as soon as we receive a complaint from the relatives of the deceased,” he added.

Three Cops transferred

Taking cognisance of the issue, Medak SP Rohini Priyadarshini issued orders transferring a Sub-Inspector and two constables on Friday. While SI Rajshekar was transferred to the District Crime Records Bureau, constable Pavan Kumar was transferred to the Regode police station and the other constable, Prashanth, was transferred to the Papannapet police station.

MEDAK: A 35-year-old daily wage labourer, Mohammad Qadeer, 35, who was seriously injured after he was allegedly thrashed in the custody of Medak police, succumbed to injuries on Friday. He was undergoing treatment at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. He was picked up from his sister’s house in Hyderabad on January 27 and subjected to brutal torture, his wife, Siddeshwari, alleged.“Police picked up Qadeer on the charge of stealing gold ornaments. They used third-degree methods on him. He was beaten up so badly that he had turned into mincemeat,” she claimed. Due to the alleged torture, Qadeer could not stand on his feet, and his kidneys were also damaged. On February 9, he was admitted to a hospital in the Medak district. At that time, Siddeshwari had said that if anything happened to her husband, the police would be directly responsible. As Qadeer’s condition kept deteriorating, he was referred to Gandhi Hospital for better treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning. Qadeer is survived by his wife and two children. Soon after the news of his death reached his village, elders of the Muslim community asked Medak MLA M Padma Devender Reddy to take action against those responsible for his death. Subsequently, the MLA spoke with Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohini Priyadarshini, demanding an investigation into the incident. As soon as the reports of his death reached the police, large contingents of personnel were deployed in sensitive areas of the town to avoid any law and order problems during his funeral. Medak Deputy Superintendent of Police Saidulu said that they had not received any complaint from the relatives of the deceased. “We will initiate action as soon as we receive a complaint from the relatives of the deceased,” he added. Three Cops transferred Taking cognisance of the issue, Medak SP Rohini Priyadarshini issued orders transferring a Sub-Inspector and two constables on Friday. While SI Rajshekar was transferred to the District Crime Records Bureau, constable Pavan Kumar was transferred to the Regode police station and the other constable, Prashanth, was transferred to the Papannapet police station.