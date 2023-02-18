Home States Telangana

President, PM, Governor greet Telangana CM KCR on his birthday

BRS leaders organised various programmes, including blood donation and other activities, across the State as part of the celebrations.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several leaders from across the country, including President Droupadi Murmu, and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, extended birthday greetings to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday. The President spoke to Rao over the phone and expressed the wish that he is blessed with a long, healthy and peaceful life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former PM HD Deve Gowda, Chief Ministers YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (AP), Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), MK Stalin (Tamil Nadu) and Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala), BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, BJP MLA T Raja Singh, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, actors Mahesh Babu and K Chiranjeevi, former AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu and others greeted Rao. Several Union Ministers too extended their greetings.

BRS leaders organised various programmes, including blood donation and other activities, across the State as part of the celebrations. Energy department Special Chief Secretary Sunil Sharma inaugurated a blood donation camp at Vidyut Soudha organised by TS Transco and Genco in coordination with PV Narasimha Rao Memorial Charitable Trust, Hyderabad marking the 69th birthday of Rao. TS Transco and Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao were also present.

Kavitha performs pujas  

Meanwhile, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha performed special Raja Syamala puja at Balkampet Yellamma temple for Rao on his birthday. Kavitha said that she prayed that Rao finds success in his efforts to put the country on the development path.

