SC allows building of PRLIS drinking water components in Telangana

The NGT directed Telangana not to proceed with the construction of PRLIS and wanted the State government to get permission from the Apex Council.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ NEW DELHI: In a relief to the State government, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed the government to go ahead with the construction of drinking water components of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) to utilise 7.15 tmcft water. The apex court also issued stay orders on the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) orders to pay environmental compensation of Rs 528 crore for violating several provisions. While granting permission, the SC bench felt that there should not be any drinking water problem for people.

It may be recalled that the NGT, in December 2022, directed the State government to pay Rs 920.85 crore for violating environmental rules while constructing the PRLIS and the Dindi Lift Irrigation Project. The NGT directed Telangana not to proceed with the construction of PRLIS and wanted the State government to get permission from the Apex Council. Subsequently, the State government approached the Supreme Court challenging the order and getting a stay on the NGT’s direction. The apex court will hear the case further in August.

Approach HC, SC tells ST quota petitioners

Meanwhile, in another case, the SC directed the petitioners, who challenged the State government’s decision to enhance the reservations for Scheduled Tribes (STs) from six to 10 per cent, to approach the Telangana High Court.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the plea by the Telangana government challenging the single-judge order which transferred the investigation into the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs poaching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 27.

Appearing for the State government, senior advocate Dushyant Dave urged the bench to direct the CBI to refrain from harassing the State police. He stated that the charges were extremely serious and had the potential to strike at the heart of democracy.

“We have not been allowed to move even an inch together. The charges are so serious that they can strike at the very foundation of our democracy. Although an SIT was constituted, it has been quashed by a single judge,” Dave said.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the BJP, argued that the Telangana Chief Minister was to blame for casting doubt on the independence of the State police probe by releasing the records of the investigation to the media.

