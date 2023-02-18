SIT arrests Abdul Khaleem in Hyderabad terror case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Hyderabad terror case, arrested Abdul Khaleem. Three other accused — Abdul Zaheed, Mohammed Samiuddin and Maaz Hasan Farooq — were arrested from their respective houses in Malakpet, Saidabad and Mehdipatnam, respectively, by Task Force sleuths.

Police said Khaleem, who has been named as an accused in the 2005 Task Force office blast case, has been identified as the financier for the series of attacks planned on festivals and major gatherings, starting from Independence Day. Police found that he had sent Rs 40 lakh to the three arrested persons through hawala.

A case was registered against the trio on October 2, 2022, under Sections 18, 18 (B), 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) read with 4, 5, 6 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, at the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS), under which the SIT has been formed. The cops had also seized Rs 33 lakh in cash and three grenades from the instance of the accused.

Subsequently, the case was taken up for probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the first week of February. CCS sleuths had also, simultaneously, been looking into the source of cash recovered during the arrest and were able to trace it to Khaleem.

He has been involved in several blasts in the city, such as the 2005 Task Force office blast case, for which he and Zaheed were arrested in October 2005 and acquitted in 2017. Sources said that he was maintaining contact with Siddique Bin Osman and Farhatullah Ghori, suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives who fled to Pakistan.

Planned attacks during Ganesh Chaturthi

Sources said the trio had planned to carry out terror attacks in August, especially during the 75th Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as well as the Dasara festivities

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Hyderabad terror case, arrested Abdul Khaleem. Three other accused — Abdul Zaheed, Mohammed Samiuddin and Maaz Hasan Farooq — were arrested from their respective houses in Malakpet, Saidabad and Mehdipatnam, respectively, by Task Force sleuths. Police said Khaleem, who has been named as an accused in the 2005 Task Force office blast case, has been identified as the financier for the series of attacks planned on festivals and major gatherings, starting from Independence Day. Police found that he had sent Rs 40 lakh to the three arrested persons through hawala. A case was registered against the trio on October 2, 2022, under Sections 18, 18 (B), 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) read with 4, 5, 6 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, at the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS), under which the SIT has been formed. The cops had also seized Rs 33 lakh in cash and three grenades from the instance of the accused. Subsequently, the case was taken up for probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the first week of February. CCS sleuths had also, simultaneously, been looking into the source of cash recovered during the arrest and were able to trace it to Khaleem. He has been involved in several blasts in the city, such as the 2005 Task Force office blast case, for which he and Zaheed were arrested in October 2005 and acquitted in 2017. Sources said that he was maintaining contact with Siddique Bin Osman and Farhatullah Ghori, suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives who fled to Pakistan. Planned attacks during Ganesh Chaturthi Sources said the trio had planned to carry out terror attacks in August, especially during the 75th Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as well as the Dasara festivities