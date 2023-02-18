Home States Telangana

T-Hub announces strategic alliance with HAL

The collaboration will support startups in aerospace sector and defence composite market

Published: 18th February 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

T-Hub

T-Hub

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: T-Hub has announced a strategic partnership with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), one of the leading aerospace companies. This collaboration aims to support startups in the aerospace sector, and both organisations have formalised their alliance by signing an MoU for a two-year term.

This collaboration aims to support startups in the aerospace and defence composite market, which is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1 per cent from 2021 to 2027.

To keep up with the increasing demand and stay ahead in the market, innovation is a crucial component of growth. The partnership between T-Hub and HAL will offer industry expertise, resources, and access to markets, providing startups with the necessary tools to develop and scale their technologies.

HAL will assist startups in building Proof of Concepts (PoC), giving them the opportunity to gain valuable industry expertise and support to bring their ideas to fruition. Meanwhile, T-Hub will provide access to a diverse network of startups with expertise in niche technological areas, as well as mentorship, training, and support services to help startups succeed.

HAL has instituted a funding mechanism wherein 2 per cent of the operating profit after tax is exclusively earmarked for startup engagement. As part of its efforts towards the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar campaign, HAL is also focusing on research and development, indigenisation, and startup corpus.

The partnership with T-Hub is a positive step towards leveraging the strengths of established companies and startup ecosystems to drive innovation and accelerate development in niche technological areas.

Till date, T-Hub has impacted more than 2,000 companies through a variety of programmes and initiatives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T-Hub HAL aerospace
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp