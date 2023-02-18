Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress chargesheet targets ex-Deputy CMs

Stating that neither Rajaiah nor Kadiyam were saints, the chargesheet alleged that they cheated the public by misusing the Telangana sentiment.

Published: 18th February 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

JANGAON: The Congress released its local chargesheet against Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah and former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari on Friday, the day TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra passed through the constituency.

According to the chargesheet, two former Deputy CMs who hail from Station Ghanapur duped voters by promising a mega leather park and a 100-bed hospital in the constituency, but despite both being tall Dalit leaders, they did nothing to fulfil their promise for the past six years.

“Rajaiah and Kadiyam Srihari failed to get even a degree or a junior college for the constituency. While Kadiyam served as minister for a total of 14 years, he has done nothing for the constituency,” the Congress chargesheet alleged.

It alleged that Rajaiah and Kadiyam were more engrossed in attacking and criticising each other rather than working for the constituency. “While one accuses the other of sexual misdeeds, the other faces corruption charges,” it said.

Stating that neither Rajaiah nor Kadiyam were saints, the chargesheet alleged that they cheated the public by misusing the Telangana sentiment.It also accused the two BRS leaders of illegally earning crores from the hapless people in the constituency.

TAGS
Congress Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah
