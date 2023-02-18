Telangana Congress hopes to outsmart rivals with early list for Assembly polls

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State unit of Congress has expedited the finalisation of candidates for the upcoming elections. Earlier, senior party leader Rahul Gandhi had said that Congress should be able to declare its pick in each constituency at least six months before the polls. With the current term of the Assembly set to end in December, the grand old party has already begun the process to select primary ticket aspirants.

AICC Telangana in-charge Manik Rao Thakre held meetings with vice presidents, senior vice presidents, representatives of frontal organisations, social media and other units to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. Subsequently, several senior leaders met Thakre and discussed the candidates who would be the unanimous choice in their respective constituencies. They also requested Thakre to release a list of probables at the earliest.

According to sources, the names of 54 such leaders, who don’t face competition for the ticket in their respective constituencies, came up. Party leaders say an early announcement of the candidates could boost the morale of the cadre. They also reportedly told Thakre that announcing the first list of candidates would set a trend in the State, revitalise party workers and curb infighting. Party seniors said it would send a positive message, especially since the BRS and BJP were yet to make any significant announcement regarding the polls scheduled for later this year.

Sources added that several other aspirants are also expecting tickets for the other segments. However, Thakre has advised leaders to not promise tickets to anyone until a proper survey is conducted to understand the views of the people. The party is expected to conduct a survey after the Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled for May this year, and finalise the candidates based on the high command’s inputs.

Senior party leaders said the first list of candidates includes sitting MLAs, MPs, MLCs, form-er ministers and former MLAs. The list includes three candidates from the erstwhile Adilabad district, eight from erstwhile Karimnagar, six from erstwhile Warangal, four from erstwhile Khammam, seven from Nalgonda, five from erstwhile Rangareddy, six from Mahbubnagar, five from erstwhile Medak, five from Nizamabad and five from Hyderabad.

While two or three leaders are in the fray in 20 Assembly segments, the party ticket will be given only after conducting surveys. However, the grand old party is also facing a dearth of viable candidates in other constituencies. Congress leaders expect prominent names in other parties to shift loyalties just before the elections after failing to secure a ticket.The first list of candidates is expected to be ready by the second week of March, after which it will be sent to the high command for approval.

Gaining advantage

■ 54 leaders are unanimous choice in their respective constituencies

■ There are 2 to 3 aspirants in 20 segments and the candidate will be finalised based on a survey and high command inputs

