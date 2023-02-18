Home States Telangana

What did Telangana CM KCR do for Dalit community, TPCC chief Revanth asks Rajaiah, Kadiyam

Accusing KCR of appointing them Deputy Chief Minister in his Cabinet without giving them any authority, Revanth said that the BRS supremo used their SC background for his own benefit.

Published: 18th February 2023

By Express News Service

JANGAON: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Friday targeted chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao by focusing on two of the senior-most BRS leaders in the SC reserved Station Ghanpur constituency -- Thatikonda Rajaiah and Kadiyam Srihari.Accusing KCR of appointing them Deputy Chief Minister in his Cabinet without giving them any authority, Revanth said that the BRS supremo used their SC background for his own benefit.

Addressing a huge gathering as part of his Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra in Station Ghanpur constituency, Revanth asked the Chief Minister: “Who asked you to promise the post of Chief Minister to a Dalit? By making this promise and not keeping it, you betrayed the entire Dalit community while you are enjoying the Chief Minister’s post.”

He alleged that KCR sacked Rajaiah from the post without reason. “Rajaiah made the mistake of saying that the Vaidya Vidhana Parishad would be established in Warangal. He made this statement without the knowledge of KCR. This was enough for KCR to sack Rajaiah from the post of Deputy Chief Minister,” Revanth alleged.

He accused KCR of giving the post to Dalit leaders to deflect criticism against him. “Only second category posts were offered to Dalits while KCR’s family members were appointed to key positions,” Revanth alleged.

He asked Kadiyam Srihari why he was continuing in the BRS without getting the respect due. “I know a thing or two about self-respect. I discussed this with Kadiyam several times. Why do we need to bow down before KCR?” the TPCC chief asked.

