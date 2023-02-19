Birdwatchers day out in Kalwal Tiger Reserve

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The forest department organised the second edition of the bird walk in the Jannaram division in the Kawal Tiger Reserve on Saturday and Sunday. On the first day, a total of 78 ornithophiles from across the State participated in the programme. On Saturday, the avid birdwatchers were split into groups and visited various bird-watching spots, including the lakes of Kalpakunta, Bisonkunta and Ghunshettikunta, and took images of local and migratory birds. Jannaram Forest Divisional Officer (FDO) S Madhav Rao said that the first edition of the bird walk was a grand success and this time participants got to witness a variety of rare birds. “Our staff members who are accompanying the birdwatchers are supervising them and ensuring that they get all the facilities,” he added.