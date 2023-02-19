Home States Telangana

Birdwatchers day out in Kalwal Tiger Reserve

Jannaram Forest Divisional Officer (FDO) S Madhav Rao said that the first edition of the bird walk was a grand success and this time participants got to witness a variety of rare birds.

Published: 19th February 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

A flock of birds at the Kawal Tiger Reserve in Adilabad district

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The forest department organised the second edition of the bird walk in the Jannaram division in the Kawal Tiger Reserve on Saturday and Sunday. On the first day, a total of 78 ornithophiles from across the State participated in the programme.

On Saturday, the avid birdwatchers were split into groups and visited various bird-watching spots, including the lakes of Kalpakunta, Bisonkunta and Ghunshettikunta, and took images of local and migratory birds.  

Jannaram Forest Divisional Officer (FDO) S Madhav Rao said that the first edition of the bird walk was a grand success and this time participants got to witness a variety of rare birds. “Our staff members who are accompanying the birdwatchers are supervising them and ensuring that they get all the facilities,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kawal Tiger Reserve birdwatchers
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp