BRS cadre block YSRTP chief Sharmila's Padayatra in Mahabubabad

Tension prevailed when YSR Telangana party founder Y S Sharmila's Praja Prasthanam Padayatra was obstructed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi(BRS) on Sunday morning in Mahabubabad Assembly Constituency.

On Monday, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi(BRS) activists and MLA Banoth Shankar Naik's wife Dr B Seetha Mahalakshmi staged a protest at Y S Sharmila Praja Prasthanam Padayatra night camp.

The incident took place in Salar Thanda village in the Mahabubabad Assembly Constituency, where Sharmila was on a Padayatra.

The police rushed to the spot and issued notice to the YSR Telangana Party president.

On Saturday evening in Salar Thanda village, YS Sharmila criticised Mahabubabad Assembly Constituency MLA Banoth Shankar Naik in a public meeting. Unable to tolerate Sharmila's comments on MLA Banoth Shankar Naik, his loyalists and ruling party activists tried to attack YSR Telangana Party Leaders and their activities. The ruling party activists stone pelted and damaged YSRTP vehicles, and tried to set fire to vehicles and flexes in Salar Thanda Mahabubabad Assembly Constituency Limits.

According to the Mahabubabad Police, YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila made provocative and inflammatory statements that disturb public peace. Hence the permission was cancelled for Praja Prasthanam Padayatra in the Mahabubabad district.

