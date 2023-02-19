Home States Telangana

CBI summons Avinash again to Hyderabad on Feb 24

The CBI is likely to question the MP based on the statements given by Krishna Mohan and Naveen.

Published: 19th February 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

YS Avinash Reddy

Kadapa Lok Sabha MP YS Avinash Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad zonal unit of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, has reportedly summoned Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy to appear before it on February 24. This is the second time that the MP is summoned by the CBI for questioning.

The premier investigating agency sent notices to the MP on WhatsApp on Saturday and directed him to appear before it in its Hyderabad office at 3 pm on February 24 without fail.

The MP appeared before the CBI on January 28 in connection with the murder case. The CBI questioned him for almost six hours about the calls he made on the day of murder, which happened on March 15, 2019, and recorded his statement.

After recording the statement of Avinash Reddy, the CBI also questioned Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s OSD Krishna Mohan Reddy and Naveen, who is a personal assistant of YS Bharati Reddy. The agency recorded their statements about the call data as several calls were allegedly received by them from Avinash Reddy on the day of murder.

The CBI is likely to question the MP based on the statements given by Krishna Mohan and Naveen. Earlier, the MP stated that he will cooperate with the CBI in the probe and emerge unscathed as he does not have any link with the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI hyderabad YS Vivekananda Reddy YS Avinash Reddy
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp