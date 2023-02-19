CBI summons Avinash again to Hyderabad on Feb 24

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad zonal unit of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, has reportedly summoned Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy to appear before it on February 24. This is the second time that the MP is summoned by the CBI for questioning.

The premier investigating agency sent notices to the MP on WhatsApp on Saturday and directed him to appear before it in its Hyderabad office at 3 pm on February 24 without fail.

The MP appeared before the CBI on January 28 in connection with the murder case. The CBI questioned him for almost six hours about the calls he made on the day of murder, which happened on March 15, 2019, and recorded his statement.

After recording the statement of Avinash Reddy, the CBI also questioned Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s OSD Krishna Mohan Reddy and Naveen, who is a personal assistant of YS Bharati Reddy. The agency recorded their statements about the call data as several calls were allegedly received by them from Avinash Reddy on the day of murder.

The CBI is likely to question the MP based on the statements given by Krishna Mohan and Naveen. Earlier, the MP stated that he will cooperate with the CBI in the probe and emerge unscathed as he does not have any link with the case.

