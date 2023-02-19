Criss-crossing India on bicycle to prove a point

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Asha Malviya, a 24-year-old mountaineer and athlete from Madhya Pradesh, is touring India on a bicycle to promote women’s safety and empowerment. Upon arriving in Karimnagar on Saturday, Asha interacted with students at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Manakondur to motivate them to set and achieve their goals.

During her interaction with the students, Asha explains why she embarked on this journey which began on November 1, 2022, in Gujarat and will conclude on September 29, 2023, in New Delhi. “People in many foreign countries believe that women are unsafe in India. I would like to send out a strong message of women’s empowerment to the world,” she says.

The Tourism department of Madhya Pradesh supported her trip by providing a bicycle, a GPS, and a letter. Asha also met with Collector RV Karnan and Additional Collector Garima Agarwal to share her experiences and the challenges she faced during her journey.

