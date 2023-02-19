Home States Telangana

Criss-crossing India on bicycle to prove a point

The Tourism department of Madhya Pradesh supported her trip by providing a bicycle, a GPS, and a letter.

Published: 19th February 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Asha Malviya, a 24-year-old mountaineer and athlete from Madhya Pradesh.

Asha Malviya, a 24-year-old mountaineer and athlete from Madhya Pradesh.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Asha Malviya, a 24-year-old mountaineer and athlete from Madhya Pradesh, is touring India on a bicycle to promote women’s safety and empowerment. Upon arriving in Karimnagar on Saturday, Asha interacted with students at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Manakondur to motivate them to set and achieve their goals.

During her interaction with the students, Asha explains why she embarked on this journey which began on November 1, 2022, in Gujarat and will conclude on September 29, 2023, in New Delhi. “People in many foreign countries believe that women are unsafe in India. I would like to send out a strong message of women’s empowerment to the world,” she says.

The Tourism department of Madhya Pradesh supported her trip by providing a bicycle, a GPS, and a letter. Asha also met with Collector RV Karnan and Additional Collector Garima Agarwal to share her experiences and the challenges she faced during her journey.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asha Malviya mountaineer athlete Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp