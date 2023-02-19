'Don’t ever call anyone settler or migrant', thunders Sharmila

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Lambasting Mahabubabad MLA Banoth Shankar Naik for making “derogatory” remarks against her and her party members, YSRTP chief YS Sharmila on Saturday warned that no one should call anyone a settler or a migrant.

Speaking during her Praja Prasthanam padayatra, she said: “This shameless MLA has the nerve to use the most derogatory and filthy language against us for questioning his misdeeds and his failure to ensure good governance to the people of this constituency.”

“I wonder how these corrupt leaders should be addressed. What should we call them for failing in every aspect and not fulfilling any promise, and for resorting to corruption and land grabbing,” she added.

“I warn all of you not to call anyone settlers or migrants. Your wife is from Nellore and I dare you to separate from her, if you love Telangana,” she thundered.

The TSRTP president also tried to remind the BRS legislator of his corrupt practices, describing him as a scamster. “You represent everything that is negative. You misbehaved with a woman IAS officer. You lost the job under bribery charges. You were involved in every scam — from gutkha mafia to sand mafia and PDS rice scam to jaggery scam. You grabbed lands of poor farmers and tribal lands. The list o your sins is endless. It’s a shame that KCR considered you to be fit for the post of an MLA.”

Sharmila also blasted BRS MP Maloth Kavitha, calling her a traitor. “Kavitha is a thankless person. She is a traitor. She has forgotten that she owes her political career to YSR,” she said.

‘KCR is threatening tribals’

Sharmila also alleged that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao had failed the Mahabubabad constituency on all fronts and accused him of making false promises with regard to podu lands distribution.

“Podu farmers have submitted applications, seeking pattas for a total of 1,40,000 acres of land. But not even a single patta has been awarded till date. On top of it, KCR is mocking and threatening the tribals. He has also fooled people with false promise of bringing Mid Manair water to Mahabubabad,” she claimed.

Recalling the efforts and “commitment” of her father and former chief minister of united AP, late YS Rajasekhara Reddy in developing the region, she said: “During his tenure, the SRSP canal was repaired, ensuring irrigation water for 50 lakh acres. Munneru and Govindapuram bridges as well as lakhs of houses for the poor were all built by him.”

