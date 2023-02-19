Driver flees with jewellery worth Rs 7 crore in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A jeweller’s driver fled with gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 7 crore at SR Nagar here on Friday night. City police formed teams to track down the driver, identified as Srinivas, 28.

According to the police, Srinivas who works as the driver for gold merchant Radhika took the gold and diamond jewellery meant for delivery to a customer at Mathuranagar in SR Nagar police station limits along with a sales supervisor, Akshay, 30.

Radhika who lives in Madhapur handed over the gold to the duo after receiving an order from Anusha, a resident of Mathuranagar.

After reaching Mathuranagar, Akshay left the car to deliver the ornaments to Anusha, leaving diamond jewellery to be handed over to a city jeweller, in the car. Srinivas who was waiting for an opportune moment drove away with the valuables.

The police said that the car in which he fled was registered in Karnataka. The CCTV footage in and around the place from where he fled did not give the police any clues.

Suspecting that he may have holed up in Rajahmundry in AP which is his native place, a team of policemen has been sent there while three more teams are looking for him in Hyderabad.

The mobile towers were not of much help as Srinivas had switched off his mobile phone immediately after fleeing with the jewellery.

